Clarius Group LLC Has $73,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Telefónica by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica Increases Dividend

NYSE TEF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 2,302.30%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

