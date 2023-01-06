Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 184,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $175.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.84. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

