Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 396,132 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 361,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 637,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Stock Performance

FXLV stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $241.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -1.34. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.41). F45 Training had a negative net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on F45 Training to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, F45 Training has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

