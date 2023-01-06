Clarius Group LLC Sells 17,792 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.17) to €5.40 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

