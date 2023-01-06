Clarius Group LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,963 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Eargo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 312,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eargo by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 259,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eargo by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter.

Eargo Stock Up 1.8 %

EAR opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Eargo Profile

Eargo ( NASDAQ:EAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.70). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 722.21% and a negative net margin of 462.95%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

