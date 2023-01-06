Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

CVX stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

