Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $40.46. 14,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,056,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Specifically, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,691 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

Cloudflare Stock Down 9.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $8,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

