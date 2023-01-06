Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.01.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $856.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 98.35% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 143,249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

