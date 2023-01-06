Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Gap Down to $67.61

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.61, but opened at $64.44. Commerce Bancshares shares last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.