Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.13 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

