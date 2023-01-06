Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CODYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.85) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($73.40) to €68.00 ($72.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($68.09) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $10.81 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

