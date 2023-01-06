Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 29439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

