Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 9.7 %

STZ stock opened at $208.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.