Contrasting CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 3.76% 20.56% 10.74% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarGurus and WeTrade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 4 8 0 2.67 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $22.79, suggesting a potential upside of 58.28%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

This table compares CarGurus and WeTrade Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $951.37 million 1.80 -$150,000.00 ($1.16) -12.41 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 5.83 $5.18 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CarGurus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarGurus beats WeTrade Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

