Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Corteva were worth $35,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

