Country Trust Bank Buys 391,822 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,110.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,822 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

