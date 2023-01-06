Courier Capital LLC Has $17.68 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

