Critical Review: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Momentive Global and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Momentive Global currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 118.79%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.58%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Tremor International.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.6% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -26.84% -37.13% -12.98% Tremor International 12.60% 9.41% 6.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and Tremor International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.33 -$123.25 million ($0.86) -8.10 Tremor International $341.95 million 1.44 $73.22 million $0.26 26.19

Tremor International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tremor International beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.