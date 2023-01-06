CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00. CrowdStrike traded as low as $94.97 and last traded at $95.16, with a volume of 71694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.36.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRWD. MKM Partners dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.94. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

