CubeSmart Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE CUBE opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 125.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

