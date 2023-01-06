Cutler Group LLC CA Buys Shares of 3,777 SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84,783 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.