Cutler Group LLC CA Has $223,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 209,951 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $19,111,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $13,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

