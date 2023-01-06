Cutler Group LLC CA Takes $253,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 34.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $459.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.67 and its 200-day moving average is $458.46. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $568.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.