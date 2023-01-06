Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Position Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,419.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,613 shares of company stock worth $2,548,023 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

