Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.18. 1,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

