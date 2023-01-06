Del Sette Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,761 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

