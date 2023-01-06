Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $178.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average is $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $467.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

