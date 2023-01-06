Derbend Asset Management Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Derbend Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

