DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

