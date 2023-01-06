Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $98.08 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

