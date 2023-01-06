DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Head-To-Head Comparison

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A DigitalOcean $428.56 million 5.46 -$19.50 million ($0.24) -101.33

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 2 2 7 0 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroCloud Hologram and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $41.92, indicating a potential upside of 72.38%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80% DigitalOcean -4.94% -6.50% -0.97%

Risk and Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats DigitalOcean on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

