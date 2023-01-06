Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 325.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $61,586,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 670,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,987,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,686,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,703,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFSD stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

