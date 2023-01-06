Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after buying an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,118 shares of company stock worth $1,705,167 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

