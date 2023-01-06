DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $65.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.44.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,896. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

