Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Drax Group plc (LON:DRXGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.16) to GBX 950 ($11.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 825 ($9.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.20) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Drax Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 651.50 ($7.85) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.19). The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.45.

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.