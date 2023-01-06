Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.16) to GBX 950 ($11.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.88) to GBX 1,000 ($12.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 825 ($9.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.20) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 651.50 ($7.85) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.19). The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.45.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.