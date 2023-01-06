Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.