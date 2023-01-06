Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $36.76 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.