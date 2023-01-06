E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Tesla comprises 0.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.
Insider Activity at Tesla
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average is $230.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
