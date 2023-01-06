EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.44.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $219.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

