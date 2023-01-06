Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.71. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

