Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $62.00. The stock traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 2156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

