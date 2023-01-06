Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $62.00. The stock traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 2156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

