Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) versus TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Critical Contrast

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elevation Oncology and TScan Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($3.68) -0.29 TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 4.01 -$48.63 million N/A N/A

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TScan Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elevation Oncology and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -78.52% -66.01% TScan Therapeutics -464.10% -44.49% -36.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Elevation Oncology and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 1 1 2 0 2.25 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 787.57%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Elevation Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

