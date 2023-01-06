Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.20 ($2.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.51) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

