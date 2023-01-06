Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.