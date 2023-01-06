Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

