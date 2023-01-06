Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 283 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $83.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.