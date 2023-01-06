Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

