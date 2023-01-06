Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

