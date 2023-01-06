Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.