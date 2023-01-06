Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

